“Should I stay or should I go now?

Should I stay or should I go now?

If I go there will be trouble

An’ if I stay it will be double

So come on and let me know

Should I stay or should I go?”

– The Clash

The lyrics to the 1981 song “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash express the struggle in making what seems like a simple decision. The complexity increases when decisions are being made in organizations, because of the constraints, logic and significant impact they have on time and resources.

To add to the challenges, other people in your organization may want to understand how you arrived at a decision, modify the logic that was used for the same application, or even make decisions in other scenarios with similar logic. Following someone else’s decision logic and maintaining consistency can be very difficult.

By using the Decision and Model Notation Standard (an industry standard created by the Object Management Group), FICO® DMN Modeler helps eliminate the nuisance of decisioning by following consistent and clear logic in the decision process.

This was more than enough reason to introduce DMN into FICO’s portfolio of offerings. To encourage you to make use of the DMN standard, we offer FICO DMN Modeler for free.

Here are five reasons you should download FICO DMN Modeler today:

1. It’s entirely free! FICO DMN Modeler is a fully capable solution that is available to you at no cost.

2. Lower operational costs by following an industry standard. Expedite your time-to-market by leveraging model-based standard using graphically represented decision processes and defined logic.

3. Maintain consistency in decision processes through re-use of models and decision logic. Improve the precision of decision making through greater transparency and stronger decision structure.

4. Quickly and easily identify key constituents and data requirements for every decision your company makes.

5. Share and collaborate on decision logic and identify dependencies throughout enterprise decisioning processes. The DMN standard makes it very easy to articulate decision process, thus making it easier to create and share models.

Start using FICO DMN Modeler for free! Create an account on the FICO Analytic Cloud, and you can access the DMN Modeler free trial under Decision Management Suite.

Note: FICO was named as a leader in the March 2017 report, The Forrester Wave™: Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions, Q1 2017. For more information, see our news release or download a complimentary copy of the report.