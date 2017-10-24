Are you a FICO customer with an amazing success story to tell? Are you a business leader with a strong viewpoint on how to use analytics to improve business results?

If so, we invite you to submit a session proposal for FICO World 2018, the Decisions Conference, which will be held in Miami Beach April 16-19. FICO World is recognized as the foremost international conference on applications of predictive analytics and decision management technology. Key topics for the 2018 conference will include AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, risk management, customer engagement and innovative applications of decision management.

You can submit a session proposal at http://www.fico.com/en/ficoworld/sessions. Preference will be given to sessions submitted by November 30.

Attendance and accommodation is free for presenters, who will have the opportunity to share their ideas and achievements and network with industry colleagues. Like past conferences, the event is expected to draw hundreds of professionals from more than 40 countries.

Analytics for the Customer-Obsessed Business

FICO World, the biggest conference ever on analytically powered decision management, is where customer-obsessed businesses find algorithmic breakthroughs. This is where your digital transformation meets the cloud-based analytic platform. From fintech to regtech, discover what analytics can do for you now.

Early bird rates are available until December 30, and the first 100 registrations for the conference get a special discount.

More information and registration: http://www.ficoworld.com/