FICO has a long history of using mathematics and advanced analytics to help businesses make better decisions. As pioneers in this space, we’ve always been committed to developing new technology, from the first commercial mathematical modeling language ‘mp-model’ in 1983, to large scale and parallel distributed computing capabilities in the early 2,000s, to the first and only parallel simplex algorithm. Since 2012 we have been putting the power of advanced analytics, optimization, and prescriptive analytics into the hands of business users with Xpress Insight. It is with great pride that I share another step forward in our mission.

Last week we announced that FICO Xpress Mosel, the leading optimization modeling, analytic orchestration, and programming language is now open and available to everyone free of charge. From the boardroom to the classroom, anyone can now create optimization models to solve problems more efficiently and make better business decisions based on data.

FICO Xpress Mosel is available by downloading the FICO Xpress Community License.

With FICO Xpress Mosel, organizations can create optimization models that can solve bigger problems more efficiently, design solutions faster, and make better decisions in virtually any business scenario. In addition to its modelling, solving and programming features, FICO Xpress Mosel also supports the orchestration and execution of analytic models built in virtually any tool.

You can read the news release here.

At the core of all FICO Xpress Optimization solutions, Xpress Mosel is the glue that connects business users with data and advanced machine learning/artificial intelligence capabilities. It allows users to rapidly develop and deploy optimization solutions that solve complex, real-world business and customer engagement challenges.

Whether a problem needs solving in milliseconds, requires a vast array of cloud computing resources, or has to solve for hundreds of millions of decision variables, Mosel is there to meet the challenge. For example, Southwest Airlines have been using FICO Xpress, including Xpress Mosel, for years to handle some of their biggest, most critical business problems.

In order to intelligently manage the demands of its growing infrastructure, Southwest has an optimization team that looks for ways to keep expenses down, maximize customer satisfaction and provide employees with opportunities to be engaged and feel valued. Some of the challenges FICO Xpress has helped solve include everything from getting the best price on the 1.9 billion gallons of fuel that go into Southwest planes, to finding the shortest distance between connecting gates, to monthly crew scheduling to ensuring on-time performance even during severe weather disturbances.

FICO Xpress Mosel is available by downloading the FICO Xpress Community License. To learn more about the FICO Xpress Optimization portfolio and Xpress Mosel, please visit the FICO Xpress Community