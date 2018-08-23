One of the landmark moments in the history of AI came 21 years ago, when Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov beat IBM supercomputer Deep Blue — and then was beaten by it.

How did this change the future of artificial intelligence? Did it spell the end of the human race as thinkers and competitors?

As a researcher and practitioner in machine learning, I know that each achievement machine learning makes impresses us and sometimes threatens our human intelligence. However, after building thousands of these models with various machine learning algorithms, I also know is that machine learning is not magic or that intelligent, but very good at very specialized problems. When he faced Deep Blue, Garry was competing with a very specialized brute force machine learning effort – one he wouldn’t even say was particularly intelligent. However, it was very, very fast!

When I sat down with him at FICO World 2018 to discuss the hot topics in the world of AI, he told me that his defeat that day was a victory for us humans.

