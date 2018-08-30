Nearly every day you can read about a new application of artificial intelligence. This field is changing very fast, and not only are the applications expanding, so is the technology.

At FICO World 2018, I sat down with Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to discuss the hot topics in the world of AI, and asked: How is AI evolving?

Watch the video below, and for more of my conversation with Garry Kasparov on AI go to www.fico.com/ai-analytics, where you can see other excerpts as well as our full discussion.

Having written 91 patent applications and nearly all in machine learning, I find a continuous opportunity to improve, enhance, and drive new capabilities in machine learning. One of my favorite work streams is around self-learning machine learning models and semi-supervised models that learn continuously from human analysts, making a hybrid intelligence that is constantly evolving. Garry and I are on the same track around the combination of machine learning and human intelligence as the winning future direction.

If you find AI as fascinating as I do, follow me on Twitter @ScottZoldi.