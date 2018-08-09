One of the machine learning mistakes was the tragic death of Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Arizona by UBER’s self-driving car. Initially there was a focus on the fact that machine learning made an error, but in fact, the answer was even more unsatisfying: the algorithm did detect the pedestrian but the car was programed to be less sensitive to potential false positives, causing the image and detection of the pedestrian to be ignored.

As people become more aware of the number of decisions driven by artificial intelligence, some have raised a call for so-called “ethical AI.” AI is not ethical, but our use of it and tuning definitely is. At FICO World 2018, I sat down with Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to discuss the hot topics in the world of AI, and asked: What do you think of ethical AI?

