When people think of AI, they often think of The Terminator or Westworld. They think of a war between robots and people, and usually the people are having a pretty rough time of it.

This is not the view shared by most people who work in the industry, although there are things to concern us. At FICO World 2018, I sat down with Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to discuss the hot topics in the world of artificial intelligence, and asked: Should we be afraid of AI?

Watch the video below, and for more of my conversation with Garry Kasparov on AI go to www.fico.com/ai-analytics where you can see other excerpts as well as our full discussion.

The Terminator is one of my favorite movies, despite the fact that it scares people about the future of AI. I am more afraid of the people that use machine learning than the machine learning; it’s the human that can use its capabilities for good and bad. How do we educate people that machine learning is not something to be afraid of, but a new capability that will allow us to better improve our health, well-being, and human condition? As Gary indicates, are we simply afraid of the new world ahead?

