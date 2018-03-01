Congratulations to FICO’s Manish Gandhi, who was named to the DataIQ 100 for 2018! DataIQ revealed its power list of the most influential business and analytics leaders behind many of the most effective data-driven organisations in the UK last night.

“The DataIQ 100 recognises the most influential, important and innovative practitioners in UK data-driven businesses. This year saw 475 nominations making it the strongest list ever,” said David Reed, knowledge and strategy director at DataIQ, who led the selection process. “Manish is a great example of the type of data professional we celebrate, leading business-critical services that make a real difference for FICO’s clients. He is a worthy member of our 2018 edition.”

As head of FICO’s analytic practice in EMEA, Manish leads more than 30 data scientists in Europe and India who are on the front lines of the drive to use machine learning, AI and optimization more widely, and to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation.

Current and recent projects include:

Helping one of the UK’s leading internet banks combat mass compromise fraud by identifying unusual activity across the business using real-time streaming data.

Using advanced data discovery techniques to help one of Britain’s top auto manufacturers find inefficiencies in its processes

Providing an alternative deal structuring system that will enable a Europe-based global lender to capture more auto finance deals

Helping multiple lenders adjust their risk analytics and plans to comply with IFRS 9 regulations

Bringing price elasticity modelling to the deposit portfolio of a FTSE 100 firm, to improve operational planning, retention and profitability without causing product cannibalization

In addition to their work with customers, Gandhi and his team bring new analytic solutions to market. They worked with 4most Europe on frameworks that will help banks meet the European Central Bank’s TRIM (targeted review of internal models) requirements.

“Our aim is to take businesses’ use of analytics to the next level,” said Manish, who previously led modelling groups at TSB Bank and Allied Irish Bank. “FICO is unusual in that we’re not just a tool provider, or a software vendor, or a consulting services firm — we bring all these together. I’m honoured to have been named with such impressive analytics leaders to the DataIQ 100.”

Manish is the second person at FICO to make the annual list of analytics leaders. Derek Dempsey was named to the first DataIQ 100 in 2015. You can read Manish’s DataIQ 100 questionnaire here.