Mission Critical AI

FICO showcased the latest enhancements this week to its FICO® Decision Management Suite (DMS) which leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced analytics, optimization and decisioning to deliver better, more predictive business outcomes.

New capabilities include:

DMS Enterprise Grade Cloud Service: Now available on AWS, this managed service provides 24×7 high availability, disaster recovery, and supports the development, test and production environment.

Now available on AWS, this managed service provides 24×7 high availability, disaster recovery, and supports the development, test and production environment. New tools and execution platform: For mission critical AI, decisions, analytics and optimization, the new FICO® Analytics Workbench supports a wide range of commonly used AI and ML model executions and FICO developed analytic models for use cases such as fraud and anomaly detection.

For mission critical AI, decisions, analytics and optimization, the new FICO® Analytics Workbench supports a wide range of commonly used AI and ML model executions and FICO developed analytic models for use cases such as fraud and anomaly detection. FICO® Decision Central ™ and DMS Hub in the Cloud: Enables true centralized decisioning with performance tracking, governance, source code control and collaboration for analytics and AI models.

Enables true centralized decisioning with performance tracking, governance, source code control and collaboration for analytics and AI models. Next generation decision optimization: Latest version of FICO® Decision Optimizer is now available in the Cloud.

“We are excited to unveil new capabilities in FICO DMS,” said Jari Koister, vice president of product management at FICO. “DMS supports the full life cycle of decision, analytics and AI driven applications, this includes data ingest and management, collaborative development, scalable elastic execution, and management and performance tracking of models.

“Enterprises are eager to transform their business to be analytic and AI driven,” said Koister. “The effort to develop, deploy and improve such solutions for mission critical applications is complicated. With a broad range of new products and capabilities DMS provides a path to help businesses transform and take advantage of AI, ML and optimization efficiently, while maintaining focus on their business problems and value add.”

Read the full media release here

FICO® World 2018 runs through April 19 in Miami Beach, Florida. More than 1,000 business leaders from 50+ countries are attending to explore new ideas, technologies and solutions in AI, advanced analytics and decision management.