To commemorate the silver jubilee of FICO’s use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, we asked FICO employees a question: What does the future of AI look like? The post below is one of the thought-provoking responses, from Jinghua Tang, an analytic scientist working in San Diego.

AI has proven its potential in making complicated decision by learning from complex human behaviors and inadequate information. As witnessed by the recent explosive growth in AI and big data, we are heading into a bright future in the next 10 years. Supervised by human guardians defending against a Terminator-like monster, the power of AI will be harnessed to improve our society and human life quality.

In 10 years, imagine that AI has infiltrated every facet of life:

Personal concierge services will ease our daily tasks.

Self-driving cars will reduce traffic jams, accidents, and motor vehicle deaths.

Our streets will be always well lighted, monitored, and cleaned by robots.

The frustration of finding parking will be a thing of past as open spots are immediately broadcasted.

Surplus food will not go wasted, instead be distributed to the needy.

Combing through medical records and literature, AI will quickly diagnose diseases; coupled with genomic medicine, AI will create customized intervention for each patient.

Personalized teaching will tailor the education for individual children.

Training and performance could be optimized for everyone — not just athletes.

Factory production will be streamlined and optimized with supply and demand.

With abundant data and efficient algorithms, AI can assist your search of soulmate.

Weather conditions can be accurately predicted and natural disaster warnings placed well in advance.

Any news article will have an instant fact check to assure reader of its authenticity.

The Impact on Jobs

Undoubtedly, there will be jobs replaced by AI: with robots, for example, there will be no need for people to work strenuous, mechanical jobs. The driverless car makes chauffeurs obsolete, and ticket machines will replace clerks.

Yet the AI revolution will also create brand new jobs:

We will need people to design and manufacture non-intrusive devices for measuring vital signs from people and cities.

Jobs will be created to implement infrastructure for the next generation of constant communication.

People will be trained to analyze constantly incoming data for quick decisions such as fraud detection and cybersecurity alerts.

Personalized medicine and education create vast opportunity for new jobs.

Farmers will employ agricultural technologists with data science backgrounds to measure and optimize the growth and harvesting of crops and fruits.

Equipment, bridges, and roads will be monitored and repaired before they could break down.

More jobs will be created to guard personal privacy and security from the avalanche of information collection.

Qualified employees and vacant job openings can be matched globally, so more people will be happily employed with suitable jobs.

Standards of living will be profoundly improved with the elimination of physical chores such as vacuuming and cleaning, freeing up time for close, personal interactions with friends and family. Leisure time will be extended for pursuits of intellectual challenges or personal pastimes. AI will provide the companionship and care for the elderly.

With the resource from our digital assistant, we can make informed decisions, supporting a path towards creativity and understanding in the diverse, nuanced world in order to live harmonious lives with other humans and our AI friends.