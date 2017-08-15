As artificial intelligence reaches new areas such as risk management in banking, explainable AI will become more important. That’s the message FICO’s Derek Dempsey gives in a video interview recorded with Compare the Cloud.

Derek, a principal consultant with Fair Isaac Advisors who was named one of the Big Data 100 by DataIQ magazine in 2015, discusses the impact AI and machine learning have had in fraud detection, and the growing use in financial services. Risk management has greater requirements for explaining decisions, Derek says, and this will force AI developers to think differently.

For more on this topic, read Scott Zoldi’s blog posts on explainable AI.





Watch the video on Compare the Cloud