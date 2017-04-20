In another sign of the growing use of the cloud for fraud protection, EnterCard — one of the leading Scandinavian finance companies — will use the FICO® Falcon® Platform to combat card fraud and communicate with its 1.7 million customers.

EnterCard is upgrading to a cloud-based version of Falcon to protect customers in Sweden, Norway and Denmark from fraud.

“The cloud-based version of Falcon gives us greater flexibility to serve our customers with better fraud protection,” said Yannick Leclerc, head of fraud in EnterCard Group. “We will have greater control over how we communicate with customers when fraud is suspected, which will help us improve the customer journey in a fraud context.”

