FICO has received a 2017 CSO50 Award from IDG’s CSO for for its next-generation application security program, which accelerates the delivery of robust, secure applications.

“Attackers routinely test the application layer for vulnerabilities, so it’s critical to have confidence in the software that handles sensitive information and is used to make critical business decisions,” said Vickie Miller, vice president, chief information security officer. “Security is about risk management, and having a seamless process to automatically test and manage the security of an application through its lifecycle means we don’t have to sacrifice security for speed and can demonstrate ROI.”

Miller and her team developed a framework aimed at providing lifecycle visibility of all the software security initiatives for all FICO’s solutions, across the company. The software empowers both product development and the security team to understand and manage security progress, and to benchmark security practice improvement against industry standards.

Launched in 2013, the CSO50 Awards program recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership.