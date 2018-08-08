We are tackling an exponentially growing type of fraud – application fraud – and we recognize that machine learning analytics must be a critical part of a financial institution’s control strategy.

With everyone talking about machine learning and artificial intelligence, it’s important to level-set on what these terms actually mean, and to understand how can we operationalize these analytic innovations. In this clip, Derek Dempsey, FICO’s application fraud analytics practice leader, shares insights into classical and adaptive machine learning concepts that can be used to fight application fraud.

