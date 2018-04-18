FICO today unveiled several solution upgrades that will help banks, lenders, fintechs and other institutions fight fraud and financial crime. These solutions bring unparalleled efficiency and machine learning capabilities to fraud, risk and compliance professionals.

“We’re giving our customers new tools across the spectrum of our fraud and financial crime portfolio,” said TJ Horan, vice president of fraud solutions at FICO. “These releases, along with our continued leadership in machine learning R&D, keep our solutions at the cutting edge of AI-based financial crime protection. In addition, our solutions are supported by a rapidly growing team of advisors with deep industry experience. This is why financial institutions around the world overwhelmingly choose FICO to fight fraud and financial crime.”

The new solutions and features include:

FICO ® Falcon ® Platform, designed to adapt fraud defenses across all channels, with each transaction, will provide third-party model support that allows users to deploy analytic models created by their own data science teams.

designed to adapt fraud defenses across all channels, with each transaction, will provide third-party model support that allows users to deploy analytic models created by their own data science teams. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Advanced Analytics , designed to work with the FICO ® TONBELLER ® Siron ® platform, leverages supervised and unsupervised machine learning to combat money laundering.

, designed to work with the FICO TONBELLER Siron platform, leverages supervised and unsupervised machine learning to combat money laundering. FICO ® Card Compromise Manager 2.0 leverages advanced analytics and data from the billions of payment cards protected by Falcon Platform customers worldwide to detect data breaches and points of card compromise.

leverages advanced analytics and data from the billions of payment cards protected by Falcon Platform customers worldwide to detect data breaches and points of card compromise. FICO ® Application Fraud Manager , which helps institutions detect and prevent fraudsters from opening accounts, includes new rule simulation capabilities that allow organizations to evaluate new rules and policies against “what if?” scenarios.

, which helps institutions detect and prevent fraudsters from opening accounts, includes new rule simulation capabilities that allow organizations to evaluate new rules and policies against “what if?” scenarios. FICO® Identity Resolution Engine 5.0, which combines entity resolution and graph/network analytics that enable the proactive detection and investigation of organized crime, now provides continuously updated entity analytics and data visualization tools.

“One of the biggest trends in the financial crime industry is the convergence of fraud and regulatory compliance operations, which includes AML and know-your-customer, or KYC, regulations,” Horan said. “At FICO World, we are also previewing the FICO Financial Crimes Studio and FICO Falcon X, a new financial crime platform that will give institutions a whole new, integrated way to enforce protection. We’re excited about this game-changing platform — stay tuned for more.”

For more detail on these solutions, visit fico.com/enterprisefraud.

FICO® World 2018 runs through April 19 in Miami Beach, Florida. More than 1,000 business leaders from 50+ countries are attending to explore new ideas, technologies and solutions in AI, advanced analytics and decision management.