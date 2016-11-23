Ever wonder how TBC Bank cut credit decision times from one day to fifteen minutes? In the video below, Giorgi Alibegashivili, strategy project manager at TBC Bank, talks about growing competition and the need to respond quickly to market changes, noting: “In today’s digital world, it’s important to be agile.” He explains why the bank turned to FICO® Origination Manager, which supports connected decisions across the entire lending lifecycle for a more holistic view of the customer. In a matter of months after implementation, TBC Bank significantly sped up time to decision, increasing customer satisfaction and driving competitive advantage.

For more information, read the TBC Bank case study. And read our blog series on best practices in originations: