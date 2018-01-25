Globe Telecom (Globe), one of the major telecommunications services providers in the Philippines, has reduced account delinquencies by 40 percent year-on-year, since its deployment of FICO® Customer Communication Services (CCS) in 2016. By automating a portion of its collections efforts, the company has also managed to reduce the cost to collect by 15 percent and the time it takes to collect by three days.

The introduction of the CCS solution was seen as essential to cope with Globe Telecom’s rapidly growing business. With more than 59 million mobile customers, and more than 1.2 million broadband customers, Globe had to scale its collections efforts quickly while considering cost and improving customer care.

Mon Pernia, head of consumer collections at Globe, explains how the project has changed collections for the company:

How has adding analytically driven collections been received at Globe?

This use of ‘machine calling’ instead of traditional ways of agents calling customers was an innovation in itself.

Though it was a new kind of technology for us, the roll-out turned out to be a success that revolutionized the way we do business. Today, we are better equipped to manage our collections, improve collections performance, increase customer satisfaction, and finally decrease churn and costs dramatically.

What were the top criteria Globe used in selecting the solution?

We were looking for non-traditional ways of reaching out to our huge customer base without compromising cost and customer experience. At the same time we wanted to take the next step towards automation and digitalization. That was when FICO offered their solution and best practices across the region.

In the deployment of the FICO CCS what misconceptions did you have that were proven wrong by the project?

This was a new solution, new to us and most probably, new to our customers. We were quite excited to know how our customers would respond this non-human interaction. We thought that our customers were not ready yet so we had doubts that this will not be as effective e as a person making the call – we were wrong.

What lesson did Globe learned from the use of an analytics-based solution?

Keep studying our customers. What’s working for us today may no longer be effective tomorrow. FICO CCS had enough intelligence to pick up trends so we set-up periodic champion-challenger strategies to determine the best we to interact with our customers.

What areas of operations is Globe looking to improve following this project?

We are working with FICO and other accredited vendors of Globe to set up an over-the-phone payment system. I believe this is another first of it’s kind in the country.

Post-implementation, Globe Telecom’s Net Promoter Scores (NPS) improved. Its NPS continues to improve month-on-month and the business has seen the lowest levels of customer complaints and customer churn to date. The use of the CCS solution has shown that most customers at early-stage collections prefer communication via SMS and the ability to address the matter without an awkward conversation with an actual agent.

For its achievements, Globe won the 2017 FICO Decisions Award for Debt Management.

Read more about this project in regional trade bible Telecom Asia: Globe Telecom slashes delinquencies by 40%