In our previous blog post, FICO revealed research on the credit behavior of young people with a student loan actively in repayment to determine the behaviors that are driving FICO® Score increases and decreases. Using a nationally representative sample, we identified 10 million scorable consumers age 18 to 30 who had a student loan actively in repayment as of October 2016.

To better understand the financial actions driving the “FICO Score increaser” and the “FICO Score decreaser” populations, we looked at the credit behaviors of these two groups across a variety of dimensions such as amounts owed, on-time payments, and searches for new credit.

Below is an infographic which provides a more visual representation of our findings.