In the wake of a natural disaster such as Hurricane Florence, people worry about how to put their life back together. One of the concerns is how to handle finances and mitigate issues with things like mortgages, credit cards, and other loans. How should people protect themselves and monitor any changes to their credit after a natural disaster?

Tom Quinn, vice president of Business Development for myFICO offers some insight on what consumers should consider when they have to deal with their finances after a natural disaster. Check out his piece on the myFICO blog.