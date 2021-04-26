The #1 Analytic Decisioning Platform to Optimize Consumer Interactions Across all Customer Decisions
We believe in the power of data-driven intelligence to transform the way organizations make and apply decisions.
FICO has been recognized by independent analysts and thought leaders for our deep advanced analytics and machine learning expertise and innovation in decision management.
Decision Management and Optimization
The heart of what makes FICO unique
At FICO we believe that the true power of prescriptive analytics – the combination of predictive science, decision rules and optimization – to create an action based on data insights is only valuable to a business if it’s delivered to a customer or a customer engagement in real time. Analytics becomes Decision Management when it delights or enhances a customer relationship.
Customer Development
Your ideal portfolio
By connecting every decision you make – marketing offers, risk evaluations, onboarding messages, pricing changes – FICO helps your organization design and execute an intelligent, integrated strategy for attracting, delighting, and retaining your ideal portfolio of customers. With FICO, your organization has the control to compete and win in an increasingly crowded market.
Debt Collection and Recovery
Modern, compliant technology for collections & recovery
FICO’s end-to-end, fully compliant debt management environment connects collections, recovery, and customer communications in one complete ecosystem. By automating operational processes, extracting insights with advanced analytics and offering personalized experiences, FICO’s solutions improve efficiency while increasing revenue and customer satisfaction.
Fraud Protection and Compliance
FICO optimized security and convenience
By taking a holistic approach to preventing and detecting fraud and money laundering across the enterprise, FICO helps your organization create the right balance between risk management and customer experience. We are committed to continuous and expertise-driven innovation in technology and advanced analytics. Combined with the power of the consortium data in the FICO® Falcon® Intelligence Network, FICO helps you drive profitable growth while protecting your bottom line and staying compliant.
Scoring Solutions
Concise, easily-understood risk measurement
Built on predictive analytics created from huge data stores of consumer behavior, FICO® Scoring Solutions distill data down to a score, as a concise measurement of risk. FICO Scoring Solutions are easily understood and provide automated decision-making capability that can be integrated into a company’s operations as the basis for taking action.
FICO is the world’s leading provider of analytics software, solutions and services that transform the way organizations understand their customers and optimize business processes around them.
Leading companies trust FICO
