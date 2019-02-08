Are you a FICO customer with a great story to tell? A business using our technology to solve new problems? We’re looking for you!

FICO welcomes proposals for sessions at our upcoming FICO World conference, which will be held November 4-7 in New York City. We are especially interested in presentations that:

Show how companies have competed more successfully using FICO technology

Demonstrate innovative use of analytics and decision management technology to solve pressing business issues

Present original research or industry studies

FICO World is the leading international conference on Big Data analytics and decision technology, bringing together thought leaders and innovators from around the globe. As a presenter, you will be seen as a thought leader in your industry. All FICO World presenters receive:

Free registration for the conference

Free hotel stay at the conference hotel for the duration of the conference

50% off registration for a guest from their company

Interested in speaking? Fill out the form online or email ficoworld@fico.com.

Ready to register? Visit fico.com/ficoworld.