On March 8th, the Women @FICO, San Rafael campus, celebrated International Women’s Day with an inspirational talk by Sally Relova. Sally is a former FICO employee, who spent 12 years working at the San Rafael campus. Since her departure, Sally has lent her talents to financial institutions Washington Mutual and Chase, before becoming Senior Vice President of Credit Risk at Wells Fargo.

The 2019 theme for International Women’s Day is Balance for Better, and this theme was carried throughout Sally’s talk. She humorously captured her successes and opportunities both at home and in her career. Sally’s relatability was refreshing, while her career path is an inspiration to many others.

FICO’s participation in International Women’s Day was part of a larger, global cause, in which celebrating the achievement of women and planning for a balanced future is top of mind.

We were thrilled to host Sally at FICO offices and the Women @FICO San Rafael group will continue to host ongoing events throughout the year, promoting equality and inclusion for all.

www.internationalwomensday.com

#IWD2019 #BalanceforBetter

– Blog contributed by Julie Smith, product marketing manager for Scores at FICO.