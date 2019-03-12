One of the leading data scientists in the UK is Marta Czerep, a senior manager in the EMEA Analytic Consulting Team for analytic software firm FICO, who has been named one of the DataIQ 100 for 2019. DataIQ revealed its power list of the most influential business leaders behind many of the most effective data-driven organisations in the UK last week.

According to David Reed, knowledge and strategy director at DataIQ, “Marta epitomises everything that the DataIQ 100 list is about — a smart, data-literate, committed, international practitioner who is putting her skills to work for the benefits of clients and their customers. At a time when only 14% to 17% of the workforce in tech is female, she is a role model for other women aspiring to work in the growth sector of data and analytics.”

Czerep works with banks, retailers, telecommunications providers and other organisations across the region to advance their use of predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics and move to a new level of analytic competition. In addition, she is helping expand credit access by finding ways to incorporate new, reliable data sources into credit scoring.

Current and recent projects include:

Providing cloud-based alternative deals solution that will enable a Europe-based global lender to capture more auto finance deals, by optimising the generation of alternative offers

Incorporating competitor pricing into price elasticity modelling for the unsecured loan portfolio of one of the UK’s largest firms

Developing a prescriptive analytics solution that enables a leading retailer in South Africa to effectively simulate and optimise lending strategies

Developing a risk rating model with traditional and alternative data for a fuel trading company

Developing a risk model based on alternative (telecommunications) data

“I am seeing a much greater desire and readiness to use very complex analytics techniques — especially AI — within the industry, along with a growing recognition of the importance of meeting consumer’s preferences,” said Marta Czerep, who is profiled on the DataIQ site. “That is exactly what we at FICO consider vital. Using advanced analytics is a way for a business to show commitment to customers – if we collect your data, we will do our best to understand and anticipate your needs.”

FICO’s Derek Dempsey and Manish Gandhi were named to the DataIQ 100 in previous years. Congratulations to Marta!