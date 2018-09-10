FICO’s chief analytics officer, Dr. Scott Zoldi, has been named one of the top 100 innovators in data and analytics by Corinium. Corinium’s list spotlights business leaders, technologists and influencers who have accelerated the proliferation and understanding of data and analytics over the last 12 months.

“My focus is on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to our customers’ operational data, to allow actionable and measurable decision management,” said Scott. “I get tremendous satisfaction from helping FICO’s customers to solve their complex business problems; much of my time is spent listening and consulting with customers directly. I am gratified to join this list of fellow innovators who are changing the way the world works with analytics.”

“The Corinium Top 100 Innovators in Data and Analytics list showcases those who have provided an outstanding contribution to the industry,” said Adam Plom, managing director, Americas and Europe at Corinium. “Driven by his fascination of behavioral patterns and predictive insights that data can yield, Scott Zoldi has led the advancement of multiple analytics innovations, has numerous patents pending and we are delighted to honor his work for 2018.”

While at FICO, Scott has been responsible for authoring 91 analytic patents, with 43 patents granted and 48 in process. He is actively involved in the development of new analytic products and machine learning applications, many of which leverage new streaming analytic innovations such as adaptive analytics, collaborative profiling and self-calibrating analytics, such as the FICO® Falcon® Platform, which protects more than 2.6 billion payment cards worldwide.

Scott blogs frequently here, and is on Twitter @ScottZoldi.

Congratulations, Scott!