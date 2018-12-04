This past Spring Dr. Scott Zoldi, FICO’s chief analytics officer, was a keynote speaker at the Chief Data Analytics Officer Summit in San Francisco. Check out his interview with TheCube where he talks about using advanced analytics to deliver highly personalized customer experiences, and the keys to “operationalizing” those analytics. Scott also touches on artificial intelligence and machine learning and the need to easily explain the decisions made based on AI.

Zoldi talks about operationalizing analytics at CAO