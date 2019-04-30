Changes in the credit industry are playing havoc with traditional collections strategies and tactics. However efficient and advanced an operation is, it’s being stress-tested by a multitude of factors in ways not seen since the last global recession.

Here are some of those factors, and the questions they raise for debt collectors:

Consumer demand for credit – if our customers become used to invisible money then do they realise when they can’t afford any more credit?. Consumers’ purchasing ‘rights’ – is “I want it and I want it now” an acceptable expectation for credit grantors to facilitate? Financial morality – are you understanding the changing payment hierarchy of your consumers, and can you shift their thinking to put your debt first? Data privacy – how can you achieve your objectives using less data? Regulation – how can you make sure you’re reaching the right outcome for borrowers? Consumer protection – are you treating consumers fairly and extending appropriate tolerance in forbearance? Accounting rules (IFRS 9) – while being tolerant, fair and focused on right outcomes, can you keep borrowers from crossing the 31-day mark and becoming Stage 2 risks with higher provisioning? And if they do cross that line, how can you get them back into Stage 1? Analytics – how can AI and machine learning help with these challenges, and do we have the know-how to make the most of them? Cloud – will collections operations be first or last to realize the costs savings of virtual operating models? Margin erosion – will the focus on lowering cost deprive you of the investments you need to stay competitive? 3rd party becoming 1st party – given all of the above, is collection a core competency lenders want to maintain? And if the answer is “no”, will the third-party market be able to absorb that increased volume, given the need many DCAs have to reduce their leverage?

All of these factors play in the region where I work, EMEA, even though the balance will be different from country to country. This is why my focus as I speak with lenders, debt collectors and third-party debt servicers across the region is on managing trade-offs. Dealing with these issues in isolation is a costly mistake — you have to take a holistic view, as complicated as that sounds.

In my next post, I’ll discuss the five views that should be shaping your collections approach, and how they influence each other.