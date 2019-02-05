EnterCard, one of the leading Scandinavian finance companies, has sharply reduced its fraud rate and generated massive savings using the FICO® Falcon® Platform to combat payments fraud and communicate with its 1.7 million customers in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. As one of the first companies to use the platform’s machine-learning adaptive analytics capability, EnterCard is able to rapidly respond to shifts in fraud patterns, and has reduced net losses in basis points by 60 percent. Its achievements earned EnterCard a 2018 FICO® Decisions Award for Fraud Control.

“Safety for our customers is a key asset for EnterCard. We have improved our fraud program and the customer journey through real-time detection and resolution,” said Freddy Syversen, CEO of EnterCard Group. “By using the FICO Fraud Resolution Manager, we can instantly contact customers, validate transactions and improve their experience. Our partnership with FICO has paid off in numerous ways for our business and our customers.”

EnterCard previously used a third-party provider for the key parts of fraud management. “Through an integrated solution we can perform the services in a better way, creating lower costs for the company and a much better customer experience,” says Yannick Leclerc, Head of Fraud Strategy & Analytics in EnterCard Group. “Our goal was to increase control and reduce the negative consequences of fraud on our customers, our brands, the schemes and the company.”

By managing its fraud program using the FICO Falcon Platform and its adaptive analytics, EnterCard has logged a number of benefits:

128 percent improvement in fraud detection rate.

60 percent reduction in fraud net losses (measured in basis points) since 2013.

Reduction in net loss per case of 60 percent.

Net losses kept at the same levels the past three years despite the fraud attempt rate increasing constantly.

Substantial reductions in operating and back office costs.

Much quicker response to suspected fraud transactions, reducing fraud losses and increasing customer satisfaction. The transactions per fraud case shrunk from eight to three.

Industry-leading Net Promoter Score in the Nordics.

Cloud-based solution that ensures EnterCard is always running on the latest version of both Falcon and its models.

“EnterCard’s story is a great example of deploying truly advanced analytics to solve the problem of fraud, which is moving faster than most businesses can match,” said Julie Conroy, research director for Aite Group’s Retail Banking & Payments practice and one of the FICO Decisions Awards judges. “Their remarkable results show the power of machine learning and AI in detecting fraud.”

Congratulations to EnterCard! Read more about their award-winning achievement. And watch this space for more FICO Decisions Awards winners.