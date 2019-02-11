APC Intelidat, the credit bureau in Panama, will soon provide regulatory compliance capabilities to its customers and fight financial crime in Panama with a FICO solution. The country’s financial and non-financial regulated institutions will be able to use the FICO® TONBELLER™ Siron™KYC module to perform due diligence processes, in compliance with local laws and regulations, through APC Intelidat’s powerful technology infrastructure.

“The robustness of the FICO solution is exactly what we need to manage compliance in Panama’s unique environment, which faces new challenges every day,” said Giovanna Cardellicchio, CEO of APC. “This is the beginning of our relationship with FICO, which is known worldwide for its risk management and financial crime compliance solutions. The integration of their solutions with our platforms is in progress and we will be ready to launch these new services and capabilities in the upcoming months.”

“FICO’s financial crime compliance solutions check more than half a billion transactions every day,” said Alexandre Graff, who overseas FICO’s operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. “We are committed to helping APC and the Panamanian banking industry fight financial crime in Panama, including money laundering and other illegal activities.”

FICO TONBELLER SironKYC was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Know-Your-Customer Solutions in Financial Services 2018 Vendor Assessment (doc # US44292018, September 2018).