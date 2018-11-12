Network International, the leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, has rolled out FICO® Falcon® Platform, our real-time fraud solution that uses advanced AI fraud analytics and intelligence to accurately identify fraudulent behaviour on payment cards.

I’m excited to welcome Network International to the Falcon Intelligence Network, the largest payments data source in the world, with data on more than 2.6 billion payment devices. Fraud in the Middle East is evolving rapidly and by working together we will be able to better protect partners and consumers better.

Network International has announced that Warba Bank in Kuwait and Sharjah-based InvestBank will be among the first of its clients to use the Falcon Platform.

In their news release, Paul Clarke, Head of Product & Innovation, Network International, said: “Fraud is evolving alongside the technologies we use in our increasingly connected world. Fraud solutions must, therefore, be increasingly sophisticated in order to provide the level of protection that cardholders expect. We are delighted to strengthen our Managed Services offering to issuers by incorporating the FICO® Falcon® Platform’s advanced data intelligence driven tools.”

The FICO® Falcon® Platform increases cardholder confidence in the face of evolving fraudulent practices. Falcon’s Cognitive Fraud Analytics, a portfolio of fraud-specific machine learning models, determines the authenticity of every transaction, thereby providing customers with a real-time and reliable assessment. These AI fraud analytics examine not only worldwide fraud trends, based on the Falcon Intelligence Network, but also each individual’s spending behaviour profile.

For more information, read the Network International news release.