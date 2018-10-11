One of the most exciting events in the financial services industry is coming in October – Money 20/20, Oct. 21-24th in Las Vegas. Industry leaders and innovators in the Payments, FinTech and Financial Services will be at the event to discuss the ways the industry is revolutionizing the future of money.

As a leader in analytics and credit scoring, FICO will be there to showcase thought leadership and new innovations in credit scoring, fraud, originations, and more. FICO CEO Will Lansing will also be speaking during two keynote sessions at the event, including a panel around the power of consumer-controlled data to broaden financial inclusion.

Join us at the two can’t miss keynote sessions below on Wednesday, October 24th:

The buck stops with the CEO, so when it comes to understanding the road ahead it is vital to understand what the industry’s leading CEOs are thinking and doing. High-profile CEOs – Cleveland Brown of Payscout, and Suneera Madhani of Fattmerchant will join Will Lansing, CEO, FICO to discuss how their organizations are shaping the future of money.

Consumer awareness of their credit files and FICO® Scores has never been higher. Whether planning to buy a home, car or finance an education, millions of consumers know the importance of their FICO Score. Now change is on the horizon that will put greater control in the hands of consumers and has broad implications across the lending landscape. On a pathway toward consumer-controlled data, Will Lansing, CEO, FICO and thought leaders from Experian, Finicity, and Rocket Mortgage will share their views and what’s to come.

