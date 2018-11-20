As organizations continue to grapple with continuously changing industry requirements and how to better meet customer needs while mitigating risk, innovations in technology and solutions are crucial to enabling companies to grow and evolve.

FICO has been a pioneer in analytics, AI and ML and we’re at the forefront of developing innovative approaches to business challenges. Our analytic solutions improve our customers’ portfolio performance while also supporting regulatory compliance across the entire credit lifecycle, spanning from risk-informed marketing to analytically-driven debt collection and placement.

FICO’s innovations were recently acknowledged by Chartis in the 2019 RiskTech 100® report, the most comprehensive independent study of the world’s major players in risk and compliance technology. The RiskTech 100 report ranked FICO as one of the top 10 companies, at number seven, and FICO won awards in three categories: Innovation, AI, and Cyber Risk Quantification. We were proud to be on hand to receive the awards at the Chartis RiskTech 100 ceremony on November 8.

“FICO’s ranking in this year’s list reflects the company’s continued innovations around machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other advanced analytics solutions,” said Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis Research. “In this rapidly changing risk technology landscape, FICO’s technology and industry experience put it in a good position to help its clients meet their objectives and business challenges.”

You can download the report here.