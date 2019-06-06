For the third year in a row, FICO was honored with the Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 award for our innovative work on the FICO® Safe Driving Score. The university’s Center for Business recognizes 50 organizations nationwide, who leverage analytics in notable and innovative ways to solve business problems. Industry honorees include retail, insurance, sports, healthcare, transportation and finance. Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business believes analytics strides should be paired with a clear organizational strategy for the most significant impact. Thanks to the Analytics 50 Award, the university is making sure businesses who reach this achievement don’t go unnoticed. Can Arkali, senior director of Scores and Predictive Analytics at FICO, was at awards ceremony in Philadelphia in May to accept the award.

FICO launched the FICO® Safe Driving Score in 2016 in partnership with global risk management leader, eDriving. Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, human error accounts for 94% of crashes, and together, FICO and eDriving believe that proper education and reinforcement of safe driving behaviors can help make roads safer. The FICO® Safe Driving Score has been used in Fleet Safety Management programs by global industry leaders with fleets of tens of thousands of drivers in service, delivery, and sales sectors.

The FICO® Safe Driving Score leverages telematics-based driving data provided by MentorSM, eDriving’s smartphone application, on an opt-in basis. The driving data is leveraged to predict the likelihood of future driving incidents by evaluating driving behaviors, such as acceleration, braking, cornering, speeding and cellphone distraction. In addition, the FICO® Safe Driving Score offers a significant level of transparency by providing actionable insights into what specific driving behaviors drivers need to demonstrate to improve their scores or to maintain current high-level scores. Through the MentorSM app, the FICO® Safe Driving Score provides a driver’s risk score after each valid trip and over time. The higher the score, the more likely a driver is to display safe driving behaviors and to avoid collisions in the future.

With the support and recognition from organizations such as Drexel University, FICO® is empowered to continue innovating. And as the FICO® Safe Driving Score becomes more accessible, companies will have the advantage of enabling safer driving behavior moving forward, which will ultimately help their employees return home safe to their families every night.

To read more about the Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 award and its recipients click here.