Earlier this month at LendIt Fintech USA FICO CEO Will Lansing and Alex Lintner at Experian gave a keynote session on how consumer permissioned data will help lenders to responsibly and securely extend credit to more consumers. The keynote was hosted by national personal finance expert, Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach. It provided an opportunity for Will and Alex to talk about the innovations behind UltraFICO™ Score, Experian Boost, the future for consumer permissioned data, and why tapping into the power of consumer permissioned data is a game changer in credit access and financial inclusion for consumers.

As was announced in October, the UltraFICO™ Score enables consumers to grant permission to contribute information such as checking, savings and money market account data to provide an enhanced view of positive financial behavior. The UltraFICO™ Score will be generally available later in 2019.

If you missed the event, check out the keynote video to hear more from the Will and Alex.