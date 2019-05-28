What innovations in AI and advanced analytics can propel your digital transformation? This is the theme of FICO’s major global conference, FICO World 2019, November 4-7 in New York.

With more than 90 sessions, FICO World attendees will hear the latest case studies, analytic innovations and best practices for making real-time customer decisions and optimizing business results. Industry veterans and innovators will share insights, know-how and advice for using analytics in financial services, banking, automotive finance, mortgage lending, telecommunications, insurance and regulatory compliance.

Tracks for this year’s conference include:

Acquisition, Origination & Growth

AI & Machine Learning

Auto Finance

Collections & Recovery

Decision Management Innovations

Financial Crime & Fraud

Mortgage Lending

Regulatory Compliance

Scoring Strategies

Telecommunications

Held at the New York Hilton Midtown, FICO World is the leading international conference on big data analytics and decision technology, bringing together thought leaders and innovators from around the globe.

“As a leader in the analytics and financial services industry, FICO is able to provide unprecedented expertise and unique insights that will help organizations use data, predictive analytics and applied AI to truly optimize customer engagement and improve business agility,” said Nikhil Behl, FICO’s head of global marketing. “FICO World is where hundreds of FICO customers come together and uncover new ways to use analytics to move their businesses forward.”

Early bird rates are available until May 31. For more information and to register, go to www.fico.com/ficoworld.